The Director of the Ghana School of Law, Barima Oppong Kodie Esq, has said old students have neglected the institution that molded them.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, Tuesday, he said some past students have decided not to support their alma mater because of hardships they endured during their time in Law School.

Not supporting the school, he indicated is a sort of revenge against the school due to bad experience they had while on campus.

“Some even flatly refused to revisit the school, citing their past struggles as a deterrent” he added.

But Barima Oppong Kodie reminded these lawyers that the Ghana School of Law played a pivotal role in shaping their professional identity.

He said, even though they faced challenges, the institution has contributed significantly to their current status.

Barima Oppong Kodie who is also the Manwerehene of Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Area said the Law School would have been able to accommodate a lot of people if past students support management with their widows mite.

He could not fathom why many lawyers readily return to their Senior High Schools (SHSs) to construct dormitories and improve facilities, yet they are unwilling to extend the same support to their legal education institution.

“The Law School had become somewhat neglected, just like an orphan, because alumni have refused to support the school. They do not support activities of the school like they do for their SHSs” Barima Oppong Kodie said.

