The outgoing 2022/2023 Executives of the Students Representative Council ( SRC) of the Ghana School of Law, have eulogised the Director of Legal Education and Ghana School of Law, Barima Yaw Kodie Oppong, for his sterling contribution to legal Education in Ghana.

According to the SRC, the efforts by the Director to among other things, set up a scholarship scheme to assist students who may need financial help for their professional legal education is highly commendable. This was contained in a citation signed by the SRC President, Mr Odupong Agyapong Atta-Agyapong, and copied to the media.

“ Under your leadership, you have engineered the establishment of a scholarship scheme with the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat for 100 students this year and the years ahead, “ the citation noted.

The SRC further praised the Director for enhancing the School’s annual Award Scheme which has over the years been limited to students, to now include the working staff of the Ghana School of Law. “ The annual award scheme for students has undergone significant enhancement to include the working staff of the school , empowering individuals to excel in their academic pursuits and professional growth,” the citation stressed.

Mr.Oppong, who was inducted into office on 15th December 2022 at a ceremony graced by the then Chief Justice His Lordship Justice Kwesi Anin Yeboah and other Justices of the Supreme Court , promised to mould students into lawyers with sound legal foundation who contribute positively to national building.

Barely a year into his administration Mr Oppong who doubles as the Manwerehene of the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional area seems to have walked the talk with the setting up of the Scholarship scheme for students.

Moreover, the SRC President further stated that Barima Yaw Kodie Oppong ‘s leadership of the school will forever be credited for calling the highest number of lawyers to the Bar since the inception of the school in 1877.

He explained that the first highest number of people who have been called into the Ghana BAR on a single day has been 424, and that was in the year 2020. But the figure has doubled in two years since he became the director of the school. This he attributed to the enhanced learning environment for students.

In the words of the SRC President, Mr. Oppong’s unwavering commitment to fostering a harmonious rapport with the entire student body, particularly the Students’ Representative Council (SRC) has been instrumental in creating an inclusive and supportive environment for all students.

The SRC further expressed their gratitude to all the stakeholders of legal education in Ghana. “Additionally, we the SRC of the Ghana School of Law and the entire student body commend the General Legal Council, the Independent Examinations Council, management, teaching and non-teaching staff of Ghana School Of Law for their unwavering commitment to the advancement of excellence in legal education,“ the citation further added .