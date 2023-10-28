Controversial socialite and mental health advocate, Abena Korkor has lost her father.

Miss Korkor took to her Instagram page to announce the death of her dad, whom she only identified as Kwabena, on Thursday.

Details about the death, however, remain sketchy.

She eulogised her dad as a loving father who motivated her to become a strong and fearless lady.

Abena further revealed that, the deceased was her grandchild because he named her after his grandmother.

Amidst her grief, it is her wish that Kwabena come back to her as a son one day.

Abena’s emotional post has attracted commiseration messages from followers who have seen it.

Below is her post:

