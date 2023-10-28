National Democratic Congress (NDC) Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary candidate, John Dumelo, has donated relief items to University of Ghana (Legon) students from Mepe.

The action is in the wake of the Akosombo dam spillage, which has displaced scores of Mepe residents and cut their source of livelihood.

Mr Dumelo presented the items, including eggs, cans of milk, milo, bottled water, fruit juice, among others, at the constituency office on Friday.

This act of benevolence comes a few days after he donated relief items to flood-stricken areas in the Volta region.

John Dumelo expressed empathy for the students, acknowledging that he recognises the hardships the situation has brought upon them.

ALSO READ: