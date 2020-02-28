Actor cum politician, John Dumelo has paid fees for over 50 students of the University of Ghana, Legon, who were to defer their courses due to non-registration.

The aspirimg Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency noted that since 2012, the John Dumelo Foundation has been paying fees for brilliant but needy students in institutions over the country.

Since 2012, the John Dumelo foundation has been paying fees for brilliant but needy students in institutions all over the country. Yesterday we successfully paid fees for over 50 Legon students who would have deferred their course due to non-registration. We are committed to doing more soon. Mr Dumelo said.

Meanwhile, the actor’s quest to become an MP in the constituency has seen him partake in special projects with the people.

Aside being active on the Legon campus where he is seen eating and interacting with students, he also visits his local gym to spend quality time with the bodybuilders.

Recently he was spotted playing cards with some fans in his neighbourhood and also helped them to cart garbage after a cleanup exercise.

According to Mr Dumelo, he is poised to become the next MP of the constituency against the will of the incumbent Ayawaso West Wuogon MP, Honourable Lydia Alhassan.