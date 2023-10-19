Ghanaian actor and politician, John Dumelo presented relief items to some of the victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage.

In addition, the Ayawaso West Wuogon National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary candidate has offered his farmhouse as a shelter for the victims.

He also donated including clothing, bags of water, crates of eggs, bread and rice were presented to the victims on Tuesday.

The beneficiary communities are Torgome, Klamadaboe and Kesegakope.

These residents according to Mr Dumelo live in farm settlements close to his farm along the Volta Lake.

He noted that, he has also worked with some of them over the last seven years, hence deemed it fit to extend a helping hand in their times of distress.

He shared photos from his intervention in a post on Facebook.

These three communities are in nine of the districts affected by the spillage of the Akosombo dam which the Volta River Authority (VRA) commenced a month ago.

Properties in Battor, Tefle, Mepe, Sogakope, Adidome, and Anlo have been submerged with sources of livelihood cut.

Over 26,000 people according to the National Disaster Management Organisation (NaDMO) have been displaced and rendered homeless.

Some institutions and individuals have since presented relief items to residents.

President Nana Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahama Bawumia as well as other political figures have also visited the communities.

Dr Bawumia during his visit on Wednesday proposed a diversion of the excess water into the sea to safeguard lives and livelihoods.

