Gospel songstress, Joyce Blessing says she sees nothing wrong with Kuami Eugene, a secular artiste writing a hit song, ‘Victory’, for her.

Some industry players and fans, especially the gospel fraternity have frowned on Kuami Eugene’s decision to write songs for gospel musicians because “he is not part of them and unholy.”

Reacting to this in an interview on Adom FM‘s Work and Happiness show, Joyce Blessing said all talents come from God.

“It doesn’t matter If he is gospel or not. It is not easy to sing a song that people want to put on repeat. It touches everyone’s heart” she stated.

Talking about the reactions, Joyce Blessing said everyone has an opinion and they must be respected as such.

