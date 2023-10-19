Ghanaian budding musician, Kasar, born as Samuel Oladotun Adjasoo, is making waves in the Afrobeat and Afro-soul genres.

With his soulful voice and unique talent, Kasar is setting the stage on fire with his latest hit, “Pop Champagne.”

The 27-year-old singer and songwriter’s journey into the music industry is a story of passion and perseverance. He was born in Lagos, Nigeria, on April 11th, 1996, to Daniel Adjasoo and Funmilayo Buckner.

His musical odyssey began during his Sunday School Church Choir days, where his exceptional singing ability was first discovered. This early recognition ignited the spark of a lifelong musical pursuit.

After completing his primary education at Kadara Junior High School in Lagos, Kasar embarked on a path that he has never strayed from – a path of music.

His dedication and hard work started in 2019 when he participated in the Citi TV Voice Factory competition under the stage name “AJ Sam” and emerged as the 1st Runner-Up. This competition served as a platform to showcase his talent and launch his career.

Kasar, Lynx musician

The turning point in Kasar’s musical journey came when he caught the attention of Lynx Entertainment, one of Ghana’s premier music labels, which signed him in the following year.

This move marked a significant step forward in his career, and Kasar began defining his unique sound, transitioning from Urban Gospel to Afrobeat and Afro-soul.

Kasar officially emerged as an artiste on March 20, 2023, and has since been making his mark in the industry. His hit tracks, such as “Oyibo,” “Your Waist,” and “Pull Up,” have garnered a growing fan base, and his music has been well-received by fans in Ghana and beyond.

The latest addition to Kasar’s repertoire is “Pop Champagne,” a promising hit song that is already creating ripples in the music scene.

The song’s music video, set to be released next week, is highly anticipated and expected to be one of the best in Ghana, thanks to the creative touch of renowned director, Ramesh.

As the “Young Lion of Africa,” Kasar is roaring, his voice is being heard not only in Ghana but around the world. With each new release, he continues to captivate audiences and establish himself as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.

The future is bright for this rising star, and fans can expect more captivating music from him in the days to come.

MORE: