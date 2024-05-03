Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for La DadeKotopon, Vincent Sowah Odotei popularly known as Obama, has declared his intention to contest the December elections as an independent candidate.

Obama said he has unfinished business in the constituency.

Therefore, the decision to come back is to help him complete the developmental projects he initiated in his first tenure as MP.

Mr Odotei was the NPP MP between 2017 and 2021.

This was after he defeated National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate and then MP, Nii Amasah Namoale in the 2016 elections.

With this declaration, Mr Odotei will contest the December 7 election with the incumbent MP who is the NDC candidate, Rita Odoley Sowah, and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s driver, Joseph Addo won the NPP primary conducted on April 27, 2024. Click here to see some projects Mr Odotei has outlined to embark on when elected:

