New Patriotic Party (NPP) members in the La Dadekotopon constituency have said they would not allow the party to impose a parliamentary candidate on them.

According to them, the selection of a parliamentary candidate should be done through a competitive process rather than imposition.

This comes on the back of speculation that the party leadership intends to declare and impose a “certain person” as the PC on the constituents.

The group at a press conference said a fair and respectful contest is the only viable way to foster unity to break the eight-year cycle.

The NPP members also stated that “taking a decision of imposition would deny the people of La the right to choose their own PC.”

“We hope and believe the party led by the National Chairman, Regional Party led by the Regional Chairman and Secretary will not fail the aspirations of the NPP fraternity in the La Dadekotopon Constituency to be involved and be part of the choice of their PC. We also will urge our Constituency Chairman for La Dadekotopon to assist and ensure that the right decision is taken” they added.