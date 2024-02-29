Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Thomas Partey will return to the squad for their Premier League game against Sheffield United.

The Gunners will travel to Bramall Lane to face the bottom-placed team on Monday night with kick-off scheduled at 20:00GMT.

Partey, who has been out since October was expected to return in January but suffered a setback at the training grounds.

However, the Ghana international trained with his team mates and Arteta speaking ahead of the game provided a positive update and revealed that, the former Atletico Madrid midfielder will return to the squad for the game against Chris Wilder’s side.

“Thomas had a session before the last game and now he’s done two consecutive sessions so he should be part of the squad on Monday,” the Spanish trainer told the club website.

Partey, who is a deputy Black Stars skipper missed the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast due to the injury.

The 30-year-old has made four appearances for Arsenal with his last appearance coming in the 1-0 win against Manchester City.

READ ALSO