A police escort team in Bawku foiled what could have been a deadly attack on an Accra-bound bus carrying passengers from the volatile Upper East Region town.

The incident happened on Thursday afternoon.

Joy News sources say about 10 gunmen laid in ambush near a gas filling station close to Bawku Senior High School and fired at the bus.

However, the police escort team, which was behind, quickly responded, causing the gunmen to take to their heels.

No deaths were recorded.

However, three persons, including a man and two women were injured and are receiving treatment in the hospital.

ALSO READ:

ECG rejects PURC’s explanation for current power outages