The driver of the 2M Express bus that narrowly escaped a robbery attack on the Kumasi-Accra Highway has recounted the harrowing experience.

On February 27, 2024, the 2M Express bus departed from Accra en route to Kumasi when it encountered the robbers near Atwedea.

The incident, captured on dashboard camera which has since gone viral on social media showed how the bus driver saved passengers from the armed robbers during a shoot-out.

Sharing his ordeal on Kumasi-based Akoma FM, the driver said he became suspicious of the actions of a vehicle ahead.

This he noted, prompted him to abruptly stop to avert a potential collision and ensure the safety of his passengers.

Just minutes, he said the armed robbers emerged from the nearby bush and started shooting sporadically.

“As I approached Atwedea towards the Juaso train lane, I observed a Sprinter bus ahead. Suddenly, the driver of the Sprinter bus began flashing his brake lights and abruptly stopped. I followed suit to prevent a collision. It was at this moment that I heard gunfire and witnessed armed individuals emerging from the nearby foliage.”

Realizing the gravity of the situation, the driver said swiftly reversed to evade the attackers and protect his passengers.

“One group targeted the Sprinter bus, while another advanced towards my vehicle. Without hesitation, I shifted into reverse gear and accelerated away from the scene. Fortunately, there were no vehicles behind me, allowing me to drive to safety. However, the robbers, noticing my escape, fired shots at my vehicle,” he recounted.

When he escaped and got to Asankare, he warned other motorists on the road and prevented them from falling prey.

“When I got to Asankare, I immediately began alerting oncoming vehicles about the danger ahead,” he emphasized.

