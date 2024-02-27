CCTV footage shared on social media shows a harrowing incident on the Accra-Kumasi highway, where passengers onboard 2M Express bus fell victim to armed robbers.

The CCTV cameras installed in the vehicle documented the entire ordeal, capturing the sound of gunshots fired by the armed robbers.

As the bus trailed behind another vehicle, the situation took a sudden turn when the vehicle ahead stopped in the middle of the road.

In a bid to escape the impending danger, the 2M Express driver hastily reversed to find a safe spot.

Panic-stricken passengers sought refuge in the bus, instinctively attempting to shield themselves from the looming threat of stray bullets.

