The change made in government by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo did not have any negative impact on former Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery.

Whiles some of the Ministers of State are said to be having a hard time accepting the reshuffle, he has taken it with a pinch of salt.

Many have attributed Mr. Dery’s excitement to his reassignment as Minister of State at the office of the President.

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, the former Minister was seen dancing to popular Bob Marley and the Wailers song, Satisfy My Soul.

Mr. Dery known to be very reserved took netizens by surprise as he joyfully danced to the turn.

