

Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, says 34-year-old Salahudeen Tafilu, who died at Dagombaline, was not brutalised and killed by the police.

This was in response to an invitation for the Minister to brief the House on the matter.

“The arresting officers allege that the deceased while running away hit himself against a wall and fell down,” he told Parliament on Tuesday, August 1.

The family of Salahudeen is alleging police brutality and claims to have been vindicated by an autopsy report revealing that the deceased suffered from massive blood in his abdominal cavity.

Relatives and friends of the deceased have accused the police of manhandling Salahudeen, leading to his untimely demise.

The situation escalated when the police carried out a swoop in the Gooro community, leading to the arrest of several civilians, including Salahudeen.

However, after the police officers left the area, his lifeless body was discovered.

The family is resolute in pursuing the matter until those responsible for his tragic fate are held accountable.

But speaking on the floor of the House, the Interior Minister, recounted what the police had told him.

He explained that the deceased person was arrested and released by the police, who hit himself into a wall, suffering some internal bleeding.

“Shortly after his arrest the deceased who was handcuffed together with other persons, exhibited some signs of sickness. As a result, the handcuffs were taken off him, and he was released by the police while the others were taken away to the Asawase police station. On the same day, one Alhaji Mohammed Salifu Ibrahim, father of the deceased reported to the Asawase Police Station that Salahudeen was one of the people arrested by the police during the operation and later released to go had been sent to Mahyia Government Hospital for medical attention but had been pronounced dead while being attended to by a medical officer.”

He added that his outfit is awaiting a report from Police Professional Standard Bureau for further action.

