The Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery has by Executive Instrument, renewed the curfew hours for Chereponi Township and its environs in the North East Region from 10:00 pm to 4:00 am effective, Wednesday, January 17, 2024.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, January 17, he urged chiefs, elders, opinion leaders, youth, and people of the area to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them as well as to use non-violent means to channel their energies into ensuring peace in the area.

Meanwhile, there is a total ban on all persons in both communities and their environs from carrying arms, ammunition or any offensive weapon. Any persons found with any arms or ammunition will be arrested and prosecuted.

Last week Mr Dery also reviewed the curfew hours imposed on Bawku Municipality and its environs in the Upper East Region from 8:00 pm to 5:00 am effective Friday, January 12, 2024.

The chiefs, Elders, Opinion Leaders, Youth and people of the area were also called upon to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them as well as to use non-violent means to channel their energies into ensuring peace.