Ghanaian actress and media personality, Selly Galley is mourning the loss of a cherished team member, Andy Gyan.

The news of Andy Gyan’s passing was shared by Selly Galley on her social media platforms, where she expressed deep sorrow and offered heartfelt condolences to his family.

Selly Galley, who affectionately refers to her fanbase as “Sellybrators,” acknowledged Andy Gyan’s significant role within the fan army.

She remembered him for his smiles, calm demeanor, and valuable presence at their functions.

In her emotional tribute, Selly Galley prayed for everlasting rest for Andy Gyan.

She extended her deepest condolences to Andy Gyan’s wife and family, acknowledging the profound impact his absence will have on their lives.