In a moment of pure joy and excitement, Ghanaian actress Selly Galley has shared the heartwarming news of the birth of her twins.

The actress took to her social media platforms to announce the arrival of her “little miracles” with stunning photos that captured the essence of her pregnancy journey.

This is the first set of children for the celebrity couple who got married eight years ago on September 26, 2015.

She reportedly welcomed her twins in the United States of America while on a vacation with her family.

Selly Galley reflected on her incredible pregnancy journey, revealed that despite keeping her bundle of joy on the low, she cherished every moment and made memories that she now eagerly shares with her fans.

Making the announcement, she wrote, “I have a BIG TESTIMONY, a very BIG TESTIMONY to share…This is the doing of the LORD, and it’s so marvelous in our sight. And yes, you heard it right; God has doubled our expectations”

After eight years of marriage with no child, she emotionally wrote about how she became a subject to trolls which made her hold on to faith solidly, and this is what she said has brought her this far.

Accompanying her sacrifice of praise were multiple stunning photos that showcased her huge baby bump and her maternity glow.

The actress’s announcement was met with an outpouring of love, congratulations, and well wishes from her fans, friends, and colleagues in the entertainment industry.

Her story serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration to others who may be facing their own challenges and joys in life.