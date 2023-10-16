Nigerian superstar, Davido revealed in an interview at Terminal 5 NYC on October 14 that his twins are a boy and a girl.

The singer, who welcomed his twins with his wife, Chioma Rowland in October 2023, had previously kept the genders of his children under wraps.

“When my wife and I found out, we were shaking, and it was in the same month my son passed. My son passed away last year in October, and my wife gave birth this year in October. I was at the point of giving up. A beautiful boy and girl came back in double. I kept the faith despite it being very hard,” he said.

Speaking about the unfortunate experience of loosing his son, Davido said, “It is very hard. A lot of people that those things happened to would never want to believe in God. But to still have faith and do what I love having a great team around me; I was just focused. Now we are almost at the finish line and this is a story I want people to see and watch.”

Davido and Chioma have been together for several years and got engaged in 2019 and secretly married in 2022.

MORE: