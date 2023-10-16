Following its resounding success in Nigeria and Egypt, the Canon Multicam Show (https://en.Canon-CNA.com/)geared up to make a ground-breaking impact in Algeria, promising an exceptional showcase of cutting-edge imaging solutions and unparalleled technological innovations. This exclusive event provided a unique platform for industry professionals and enthusiasts to explore innovative solutions tailored to cater to a wide array of imaging needs.

“We are thrilled to bring the Canon Multicam Show to Algeria. The country has witnessed a surge in creative professionals, including photographers, videographers, broadcasters, cinematographers, educational institutions, surveillance specialists, live and corporate events, who are exploring innovative ways to express their creativity,” says Amine Djouahra, B2C Business Unit Director, Canon Central and North Africa.

“Bringing the Canon Multicam Show to Algeria is our way of acknowledging the incredible talent and potential within this dynamic market. By fostering a platform for hands-on engagement and collaboration, we aimed to empower local professionals and enthusiasts, ushering in a new era of imaging technology in this region. Some of the exciting new products that were showcased include the PTZ Model, Powershot V10, and the revolutionary XC Protocol, which is a ground-breaking development, enabling remote control of the entire Canon pro imaging line-up through Canon’s RC-IP100 or the Remote Camera Control Application, representing the industry’s pinnacle of innovation. Additionally, we introduced the CR-N300, CR-N500, and PTZ cameras, equipped with advanced features like auto-tracking and auto-looping. These new offerings demonstrate our commitment to providing state-of-the-art solutions to meet your evolving needs,” says Mr. Amine Djouahra.

Canon’s skilled team offered personalised consultations, catering to the multimedia industry including broadcasters, cinematographers, educational institutions, surveillance specialists, live and corporate events looking to enhance their skills and seeking industry insights. At the Multicam Show, attendees engaged in networking opportunities, connecting with fellow professionals from the multimedia industry.

Accelerating the Transition to Digital in Africa

The event provided an excellent opportunity to spearhead and advocate the essential shift towards digital technology within Africa’s multimedia sector. It offers a significant platform for driving the adoption of advanced solutions, crucial for the industry’s evolution and growth across the continent.

An Immersive Experience for Customers

The Multicam Show introduced unique experiential zones designed to immerse customers in a dynamic and interactive setting that goes beyond traditional product exhibitions. The emphasis was on fostering an engaging, hands-on experience where customers can engage with Canon’s state-of-the-art technology.

Visitors to the experience zone can enjoy a thoroughly immersive experience. From high-tech video cameras to innovative accessories, attendees had the chance to engage hands-on with Canon’s multicam solutions, spotlighting Auto Track, Auto Loop and XC Protocol features. Auto Track ensures precision by automatically following and capturing subjects in real time. Simultaneously, the innovative Auto Loop feature seamlessly creates video loops, enhancing presentations and live streaming. Underpinning these technologies is XC Protocol, enabling efficient communication between devices, and streamlining workflows. Expert Canon representatives were present to provide guidance, ensuring attendees grasped the full scope of each product’s features and functionalities, providing a comprehensive understanding of their capabilities.

The education zone featured a mesmerising walk-through of Canon’s latest solutions designed for events, educational institutions, and seminars. The spotlight was on the CR-N300, CR-N500, and XF605 cameras, showcasing their remarkable capabilities. Customers were able to see first-hand the remarkable capabilities of Canon’s video cameras, where cutting-edge auto-tracking and auto-loop technologies seamlessly followed presenters or subjects, capturing their movement with unmatched precision.

The Broadcast zone stood as the epicentre of innovation, where Canon’s ground-breaking broadcasting solutions took centre stage. In this zone, customers witnessed a live and dynamic showcase of camcorders, high-definition equipment, and live-streaming solutions. The focal point in this zone revolved around the XC Protocol with RC-IP 100. This camera illuminates the future of multimedia production, embodying innovation, precision, and versatility.

The Podcast Zone served as a dedicated area for attendees to gain insights into the practical application of Canon’s innovative concept cameras, including the Powershot V10, Powershot PX, and the Canon ENG line comprising models like the XA65, specifically in the context of live streaming. This segment was particularly relevant to content creators across diverse domains such as podcasts, YouTube, gaming, online radio, and online educational training. We highlighted notable features, including the auto-tracking capability in the Powershot PX and the UVC connection in the Powershot V10 and XA65, tailored to enhance the quality and effectiveness of live streaming applications.

Additionally, an exclusive event was held specifically for dealers, serving as a platform for Canon to introduce its extensive product line-up, including PV (Professional Video) range, showcasing high-tech camcorders, lenses, and accessories designed for professionals in the broadcasting and cinematography sectors. Furthermore, Canon also introduced Office Printer Products (OPP) range.

The Multicam Show in Algeria, which recently concluded on 11th October 2023 was poised to be a remarkable celebration of innovation and collaboration. Attendees had an enriching experience, empowering them to expand the horizons of their creativity and take their projects to unprecedented heights.

