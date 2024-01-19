The government has hinted at establishing a manganese refinery in the country soon.

According to Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, the government in collaboration with the Ghana Manganese Company have begun engagement and processes to add value to manganese in the country.

“In terms of value addition, generally, we are working around the clock to secure LBMA Certification for our refinery established through a PPP [Public Private Partnership]. We are working with Ghana Manganese Company to establish a refinery for the manganese we produce. We were in China late last year to inspect their refinery there, and, hopefully, work will start very soon on the construction of the refinery, here in our country,” he said.

Mr. Jinapor added that the government and the Chamber managed to chalk significant successes together last year and that 2024 presents an opportunity to escalate and enhance joint efforts aimed at creating the environment necessary for the smooth and productive operations of large-scale mining companies.

On illegal mining, popularly called ‘galamsey’, the Minister commended the Chamber for its $300,000 donation for repair works on three aircrafts of the Ghana Air Forces to enhance the work of addressing the menace of illegal mining.

He assured that the Ministry will raise the funds necessary for the complete restoration of those aircrafts to enable them to contribute to the fight against illegal mining.

He charged the Chamber to make the development of the communities in their catchment areas a cog of members operations and execute socio-economic projects in those communities.

“Let me say that in all these matters, as I have always admonished, it is good for the mining companies, and the Chamber to carry the communities along.

“What I can assure you is that the government is fully committed to providing adequate security for your concessions. Because it is when your concessions are safe that you can work in peace to support the government. So, whatever we need to do is to ensure that your concessions are safe…..we will do it”, he explained.

“And in this regard, I will continue to count on the leadership of the Chamber. If there are specific or special cases we need to deal with let us know and we will take the necessary steps to deal with them”, he added.