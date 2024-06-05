The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has announced that the construction of Ghana’s first manganese refinery will commence in August this year.

Ningxia Tianyuan Manganese Industry Group Company Limited, the parent company of Ghana Manganese Company (GMC), will undertake this significant project.

Establishing the refinery marks a major milestone for Ghana, as it will be the country’s first facility dedicated to refining manganese.

This development is expected to add substantial value to Ghana’s manganese resources, enhancing the country’s position in the global manganese market.

Mr Jinapor made this announcement during the official opening of the 17th edition of the West African Mining and Power Conference and Exhibition (WAMPOC/WAMPEX) held on Wednesday, June 5th, in Accra.

The event gathered industry leaders and stakeholders to discuss advancements and opportunities in the mining and power sectors in West Africa.

According to him, theis refinery project underscores government’s commitment to advancing its mining sector and leveraging its natural resources for economic growth.

“And to ensure that Ghanaians, who are, by our national Constitution, the owners of our mineral resources, benefit fully from these resources, we are putting in place measures to promote beneficiation and value addition, as well as local content and local participation in the sector.”

“We have, therefore, through a public-private partnership, constructed a 400kg capacity gold refinery to refine the gold we produce, and work on a US$450 million manganese refinery will start in August,” he said.

Michael Edem Akafia, the president of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, highlighted the effectiveness of events like WAMPOC/WAMPEX in facilitating business opportunities.

He noted that these events have a 40% conversion rate for turning prospects into actual deals.

“I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to all our sponsors, partners, and participants for their unwavering support and commitment to making this event a success. Your contributions are instrumental in creating a platform for dialogue, knowledge sharing and collaboration essential for advancement and growth. Please join me in thanking and applauding them.”

“I encourage all of you to actively participate in the sessions, engage in the networking discussions and seize the opportunities presented by this conference to contribute to the sustainable development of mining and power in West Africa. Past participants can attest to the lasting benefits from previous WAMPOC/WAMPEX events,” Mr Akafia said.

