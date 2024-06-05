Ghana midfielder, Thomas Partey has emphasized the need for focus as they prepare to face Mali in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The Black Stars will take on the Eagles of Mali in their third match of the qualifiers on Thursday, June 6.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday evening, Partey, who will captain the team, stated, “We have to do our best to stop Mali, stop their best players, and concentrate on the way we play to get the result we want.”

Under the guidance of coach Otto Addo, the Black Stars are looking to bounce back after a mixed start to their campaign, having won one game and lost another in their first two games.

Ghana kicked off their qualifiers with a promising 1-0 victory over Madagascar in Kumasi but faced a setback with a 1-0 defeat to Comoros in Moroni.

Currently, in fifth place in Group I, the Black Stars are eager to improve their standing with victories in their upcoming matches.

The match against Mali is set to begin at 19:00.

Following this, Ghana will host the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on June 10, 2024.