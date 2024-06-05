Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo, has revealed his strategy for the upcoming match against Mali, following careful observation of the team.

Ghana is set to face the Eagles of Mali on Thursday in a Matchday three fixture of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, taking place at the Stade du 26 Mars.

During a pre-match press conference on Wednesday, Addo shared that his team has thoroughly prepared for the challenge ahead.

“We have a plan. We know how we want to play. We have observed them well. Of course, most of their players play in Ligue 1,” the 43-year-old said.

“We have our ideas but of course, we cannot reveal them,” he added.

The match between Mali and Ghana is scheduled to kick off at 19:00 GMT.

Following this game, the Black Stars will return to Ghana to host the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on June 10 for their Matchday four encounter.