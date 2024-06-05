Ghana head coach, Otto Addo, has emphasized the importance of defeating Mali in their 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Currently sitting fifth in Group I with three points, the Black Stars will face the Eagles at the Stade du 26 Mars on Thursday, June 6, in their third match of the qualifiers.

During a pre-match press conference on Wednesday evening, the 43-year-old coach highlighted the significance of the upcoming game against Mali.

“It’s a very important match for us. We are one point behind Mali and we have to win to give us a chance of qualifying for the World Cup. Mali are a very strong team,” Addo said.

“They have young talent in their team and it will be a tough game for us tomorrow,” he added.

The match against Mali is scheduled to kick off at 19:00 GMT on Thursday.

Following this game, the Black Stars will host the Central African Republic in their fourth qualifier on June 10 at the Baba Yara Stadium.