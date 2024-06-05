The Awutu Senya East National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary candidate, Phyllis Naa Koryoo Okunnor has justified her decision to acquire a gun.

Naa Koryoo has stated she needed a gun to protect herself from her opponent and incumbent MP, Mavis Hawa Koomson.

In an interview on Accra-based Citi FM, she claimed the Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture during the 2020 elections threatened her on four separate occasions.

However, the Police took no action.

“There is the need for me to do that because I can best protect myself and not any other person against Hawa Koomson.”

“When we go back into the 2019-2020 elections, Hawa Koomson pulled a gun on me on four different occasions. No arrest was done, no interrogations, no investigations, nothing. The case just died. And since the police haven’t provided any form of protection for me,” she stated.

This comes after Naa Koryoo together with two others; Mustapha Mohammed and Abdul Aziz Musah were arrested on Sunday over the alleged possession of firearm without lawful authority.

The trio were onboard a Honda CRV car with registration number GX-2044-19 and arrested around the EC Office at Ofaakor.

One pump-action gun with four rounds of ammunition according to the Police was retrieved from the vehicle.

But Madam Okunor has denied the reports of her arrest.

In the heat of the confusion, Ato Koomson, the son of Hawa Koomson, was stabbed in his chest.

