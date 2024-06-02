The Ghana Police Service has arrested three persons at Ofaakor near Kasoa in the Central Region over the alleged possession of firearm without lawful authority.

The Police mention the suspects as Phyllis Naa Koryoo Okunnor, Mustapha Mohammed and Abdul Aziz Musah.

Joy News has identified one of those arrested to be Phyllis Naa Koryoo Okunnor, the National Democratic Congress’ Parliament Candidate for the Awutu Senya East Constituency.

“The Ghana Police Service has today Sunday 2nd June 2024 arrested three persons at Ofaakor, near Kasoa in the Central Region for possession of firearm without lawful authority.

The suspects, Phyllis Naa Koryoo Okunnor, Mustapha Mohammed and Abdul Aziz Musah onboard a Honda CRV car with registration number GX-2044-19 were arrested around the EC Office at Ofaakor. One pump-action gun with four rounds of ammunition was retrieved from the vehicle. The suspects are currently assisting Police investigations” the statement noted.

It is unclear how this incident is linked to the stabbing of one Ato Koomson, the son of the MP for the area and Minister of Fisheries, Mavis Hawa Koomson.

Early on Sunday, June 2, the Ghana Police Service announced that it had arrested two people in connection with a disturbance at the Ofaakor Electoral Commission Office near Kasoa at about 5 am.

The disturbance, which ensued this dawn over queuing before the commencement of the day’s activities at the EC office led to the injury of two persons.

The police said calm has since been restored at the registration centre where the EC is working on votes transfer and replacement of ID cards.

It added that the suspects are in custody assisting the police investigation.