Residents celebrate as government begins construction of Atebubu-Kwame Danso road

Residents have expressed excitement and are applauding the government for commencing the construction of the Atebubu-Kwame Danso road in the Bono East Region.

This follows assurance by Minister for Roads and Highways, Francis Asenso-Boakye to local chiefs about the project’s implementation.

“The Akufo-Addo-led Bawumia government is dedicated to building roads, and no previous government has been as successful in road construction as this one. The Atebubu-Kwame Danso road is a priority for the President, as he made a promise to the community that he would ensure its construction if elected into power. Progress has been made, and I have personally spoken to the contractor who will commence work soon,” he stated.

One resident said, “If we had a government like this since childhood, we would have been better. Since 1992, no party has initiated the construction of this road.”

Another resident said the predominant activity in this community is farming and other communities use this road to transport crops to Kumasi.

“We are grateful for the initiative and looking forward to having a tarred road for the first time in our community” he added.

