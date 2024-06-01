One person has died on the spot with two injured in an accident at Ohene Nkwanta near Odumasi in the Asante Akyem Central Municipality of the Ashanti region.

The accident occurred at about 7: am on Saturday.

It happened in a collision involving a man-diesel tanker truck No GT-5894-24 from Accra to Kumasi and a Toyota Camry AW-6414-14 from Kumasi to Accra.

Information gathered by Adom News suggests that, the Toyota Camry driver overtook a Marcopolo VIP bus with registration number 33-21, crashing into the truck.

The victims are all males with the deceased an occupant of the Toyota Camry.

The truck driver is also said to have sustained minor injuries.

An officer with the Konongo Fire Station, DOIII Joe Bryden who and his men removed the victims from the badly mangled vehicle confirmed the incident.

The body has been deposited at the Konongo Government Hospital mortuary where the injure are also undergoing treatment.

ALSO READ: