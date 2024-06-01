President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed into law legislation that ensures the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport complies with the World Anti-Doping Code which harmonises anti-doping policies, rules and regulations with sport organisations and among public authorities globally.

President Ramaphosa has signed into law the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport Amendment Bill which effects a number of amendments that bring South Africa in line with the World Anti-Doping Code of 2021.

The World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) role is to promote, coordinate, and monitor the fight against drugs in sports.

The South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (SAIDS) is a public entity under the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture and is defined in the amended legislation as the national anti-doping organisation.

The legislative amendment also clarifies the powers of SAIDS. The SAIDS has major role to play in preventing the use of prohibited substances in the South African and international sporting environment that are contrary to the principles of fair play and the health and well-being of athletes

The amendments enacted by President Ramaphosa have been induced by a World Anti-Doping Agency review of relevant South African legislation in 2022.

