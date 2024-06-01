Scrap dealers have allegedly stabbed a security man with Rango Construction Company Limited, the contractor working on the Suame Interchange in the Ashanti Region to death.

Kumasi-based OTEC FM reported that, the incident occurred during an altercation between the deceased and the scrap dealers.

The Ashanti Regional Chairman for the Ghana National Association of Garages Lukman Mohammed Nuhu Appiadu confirmed the incident.

Mr Lukman explained that, the suspects unlawfully invaded a portion of the road under construction, causing destruction.

He added that, the scrap dealers returned to the site to attack the workers, causing severe injuries to the security officer.

He was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The Suame Divisional Police Command has since commenced investigations into the incident.

