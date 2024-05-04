Three people have died on the spot in an accident that occurred on the Ohene Nkwanta near Odumasi in the Asante Akyem Central district of the Ashanti region.

The accident occurred at about 8:pm on Friday, May 3, 2024.

It happened in a collision involving a DAF truck with registration number AW 163-18 and a mini Nissan bus GG 2611-23 from Kumasi to Konongo.

The deceased, including two males and a female, were occupants in the Nissan bus, while the DAF truck driver sustained injuries.

The bodies have been deposited at the Konongo Government Hospital mortuary.

The Public Relations Officer of Konongo Divisional Fire Service, ADO Frank Sakye Owusu confirmed the incident to Adom News.

