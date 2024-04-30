Three persons including two Indian nationals on Monday died on the spot in a head-on collision on the Konongo-Kumasi Highway.

The accident involved a Nissan pickup private car with registration number GN 1645-21 and a Mitsubishi Fuso articulated truck with registration number GT 8794-W.

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) reported that the Nissan had two persons onboard believed to be Indian nationals in their 30s.

According to the police, at about 4:20 pm suspect driver, Obeng Michael aged 42 years in charge of the Nissan was heading towards Kumasi.

Upon reaching the outskirts of New Koforidua along the Konongo-Kumasi highway, he overtook the vehicles ahead of him while climbing a hill.

In the process, Michael collided with an oncoming articulated truck driven by 54-year-old Mohammad Nassam, transporting poly tanks.

An operation, led by SubO Sarpong Francis Boateng led to the rescue of one injured person.

The lifeless bodies of the deceased were deposited at the Steward morgue for preservation and with investigation underway.

