The entertainment world is in mourning following the death of Chief Dr. John Ikechukwu Okafor, popularly known as Mr. Ibu.

The renowned actor and comedian passed away at the age of 63.

His family has announced a series of events to honour his life:

Tuesday, 25th June 2024: A novelty match between Nollywood stars and Rangers International Football Club.

Wednesday, 26th June 2024: Mr. Ibu’s Night, featuring a candlelight procession and entertainment.

Thursday, 27th June 2024: Christian Wake Keep at his family compound in Eziokwe, Amurri.

Friday, 28th June 2024: Funeral service at 10 am in Amurri, following the transfer of his body from Eastern Nigeria Medical Center.

Sunday, 30th June 2024: Thanksgiving services.

Mr. Ibu, originally from Eziokwe in Amurri, Nkanu West LGA of Enugu State, was a beloved figure in Nigerian cinema, known for his comedic genius and significant contributions to Nollywood.

His passing has left a profound void in the hearts of fans, colleagues, and loved ones.

The family, represented by Elder Sunday Okafor, invites the public to join them in celebrating the life and legacy of Mr. Ibu.

