The one-week observation for Emmanuel Noel Asare Adams, who tragically drowned after his vehicle fell from the Abattoir bridge on the Accra-Tema motorway, is scheduled to take place tomorrow at the Teshie-Nungua Estate.

The observation will begin at 9 a.m., and attendees are requested to wear all white in honor of Adams’ memory.

Adams, aged 25, was known for his passion for football and was popularly referred to as Marcelo.

In addition to the formal observation, his friends have organized a football match to commemorate his life.

The match will be held at Tep’s Park, Teshie Estate, at 6 p.m.

Adams was cherished not only for his skills on the football field but also for his warm personality and the impact he had on those around him.

He, together with two friends passed on when the car they were driving in plunged into the Abattoir bridge on the Tema motorway.

Their bodies were discovered in separate locations in Klagon bridge.