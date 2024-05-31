Reggae artist Ras Kuuku is not buying his colleague, Kofi Kinaata’s explanation on why his verse was excluded from the released version of Kinaata’s Effiakuma.

After being approached for a collaboration, Ras Kuuku said he put in his very best effort but was left disappointed when the released song did not include his verse.

He went on a ranting spree, causing Kinaata to clarify matters, revealing that he did not even get to hear the said verse.

Kinaata explained that the decision to expunge his verse was solely made by his management, and reasons best known to them on a technical level.

In a rebuttal, Ras Kuuku has once again openly criticized Kofi Kinaata, stating that his explanation is balderdash.

He quizzed if management were not aware, or in support of, initial dialogues between the them, and had to wait for him to fully participate before registering their displeasure.

He questioned whether the management team had the necessary musical expertise to make such a call.

Ras Kuuku further suggested that Kinaata feel threatened by the potential of being outperformed on his own song, hence the decision.

In his criticism, Ras Kuuku expressed frustration over the lack of appreciation for collaborative efforts in the industry.

He pointed out that despite sometimes not enjoying Kinaata’s songs, he participated in the collaboration out of a sense of industry camaraderie.

He condemned the act of excluding his verse, and jabbed Kinaata to quit relying on outdated techniques such as miming and simple rhymes instead of producing high-quality verses.

