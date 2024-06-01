The United Kingdom-based Nigerian man who was wanted for the alleged kidnapping of two friends has been reportedly killed.

Andrew Amechi Ochekwo was killed during an attempt to escape while being transported to Abuja from Abia State.

According to reports from prison report advocate, Harrison Gwamnishu, who has been following the case, the suspect was to be transferred after a petition to the Inspector General of Police to keep him under strict surveillance.

He detailed the while under police custody, the suspect was living large, sparking outrage from the victims’ family and legal team who demanded for stricter punishment until the case is solved.

Enroute the transfer, the victim attempted to escape from police grips but was gunned down by some vigilante team.

Unfortunately, he did not disclose the whereabout of his Ghanaian victim, Afiba Tandoh, and her friend Celine, who went missing after plans to visit him.

Nonetheless, items of the two missing girls were found in his possession, an evidence that the two friends were momentarily in his custody.

The case is currently stalled as investigators struggle to locate the victims, though hopes are dashed they may be found alive.