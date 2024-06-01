The family of Edward Fordjour, a Ghanaian man who was tragically shot dead in the United States, is appealing for funds to support his children.

Edward, also known as Nana Kwame, was a 42-year-old man full of life, married to Abena Difie Danquah, and a father to three children, aged 11, 4, and 2.

Edward was shot five times on the morning of Saturday, May 4, 2024, at Troubadour Way in Newark, Delaware.

When police and ambulance services arrived, they found him with gunshot wounds and transported him to Christiana Care Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

The Major Crimes Unit and the Evidence Detection Unit of the New Castle County Police Delaware are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

Edward’s brother, Brian, is spearheading the fundraising effort, with all donations going to Edward’s widow to support the care and upbringing of their children.

The family expresses deep gratitude for any support provided during this difficult time, asking for God’s blessings on those who contribute to their cause.