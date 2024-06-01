Veteran gospel musician, Edward Akwasi Boateng has opened up on one of his lowest moments in life, recounting his excommunication from the Baptist Church.

This according to him was after his first girlfriend whose relationship he thought would end in marriage trapped him with a pregnancy.

Recounting the incident, Mr Boateng told Afia Amankwa Tamakloe on M’ashyase3 that it was a distant relationship and he lived in Kumasi.

“I went to visit her for the first time and she deliberately dipped my shirt in water just so I could stay over. We had a sex for the first time which she informed her mother about. Three weeks later, she called to inform me that she was pregnant,” he narrated.

Badly hit by the unexpected news, the musician said they went to the hospital to terminate the pregnancy but it was revealed that it was three-months-old.

Disappointed that she couldn’t get Mr Boateng to marry her because of the pregnancy, the lady reported the incident to the church leadership and he was sanctioned.

However, the musician said he later discovered that his girlfriend was having an affair with another man who was responsible for the pregnancy but wanted to force it on him.

Watch the video above for the full interview:

