Deputy Energy Ministers, Collins Adomako-Mensah and John Kobina Abbam Aboah Sanie have embarked on a series of familiarisation tours of various agencies under the Ministry.

The objective of these tours is to gain a comprehensive understanding of the operations and challenges faced by these key institutions.

The tour commenced with visits to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Volta River Authority (VRA), Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo), Tema Oil Refinery (TOR), and Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC). During these visits, the agencies provided detailed briefings on their operations and ongoing projects.

Speaking about the tour, Deputy Minister, Adomako-Mensah expressed gratitude for the warm reception and the informative sessions provided by the agencies.

“In the company of my colleague Deputy Energy Minister, John Kobina Abbam Aboah Sanie, we began our familiarization tours of the various agencies under the Ministry of Energy. ECG, VRA, GRIDCo, TOR, and finally GNPC all received us and took time to take us through their operations,” he said.

Mr Adomako-Mensah also acknowledged the support of the Ministry’s Chief Director and the leadership of the sector minister.

“We are grateful to the Chief Director of the Ministry of Energy and our boss, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, for these engagements to prepare us adequately for the task ahead. We will continue to engage the other agencies in due course,” he added.