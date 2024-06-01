According to PURC, residential electricity consumers will see an upward adjustment of 5.84% while lifeline consumers will see a 3.45% increase.

The increment which forms part of PURC’s second quarterly review for 2024 will take effect from July 1 to September 30.

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission(PURC) has announced an upward review of electricity, water and gas tariffs.

“…there will be 3.45% increase in electricity tariffs for lifeline consumers (0-30kWh); 5.84% increase for all other residential consumers who are not part of the lifeline category bracket (31 kWh and above) as well as the non-residential category,” the PURC said.

However the industrial category “will experience an increase in electricity tariffs of 4.92%.”

For water, Ghanaians will see “an increase of 5.16% for all customer classes for the period under review.”

A statement signed by PURC’s Executive Secretary, Ishmael Ackah, said the reviews were undertaken in line with the Commission’s Quarterly Tariff Review Mechanism.

This tracks and incorporates movements in key uncontrollable factors, namely the exchange rate between the US$ and the Ghana Cedi, domestic inflation rate, the electricity generation mix, and the cost of fuel, mainly natural gas.

Meanwhile, PURC said it also considered the competitiveness of industries and the general living conditions of the Ghanaians in arriving at this review.

Below is the full statement