“…there will be 3.45% increase in electricity tariffs for lifeline consumers (0-30kWh); 5.84% increase for all other residential consumers who are not part of the lifeline category bracket (31 kWh and above) as well as the non-residential category,” the PURC said.
However the industrial category “will experience an increase in electricity tariffs of 4.92%.”
For water, Ghanaians will see “an increase of 5.16% for all customer classes for the period under review.”
A statement signed by PURC’s Executive Secretary, Ishmael Ackah, said the reviews were undertaken in line with the Commission’s Quarterly Tariff Review Mechanism.
This tracks and incorporates movements in key uncontrollable factors, namely the exchange rate between the US$ and the Ghana Cedi, domestic inflation rate, the electricity generation mix, and the cost of fuel, mainly natural gas.
