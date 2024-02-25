Gospel singer, Edward Akwasi Boateng of ‘Makoma So Ade’ fame can heave a sigh of relief from his present financial struggles.

Prophet Bernard El Bernard, the head pastor of Spirit Life Revival Ministry in Accra has hugely supported him by gifting him a new car, full scholarship for his children to the university and monthly allowance to lessen his recent financial struggles.

In a viral video online, the man of God explained to the musician the reason for the support.

In the same video, the man of God also presented a car to Akwasi Boateng at the Spiritual Revival Ministry where the latter worshipped today.

Touched by the unexpected gesture and moved to tears, Akwasi Boateng expressed his profound gratitude to Prophet El-Bernard for supporting him at his lowest.

The gesture is certainly some good news coming in for the gospel artiste whose grace to grass story has been a centre of social media discussions since videos of him selling pen drives and CDs hit the internet earlier this week.

The gospel musician, facing financial hardship, made a passionate appeal to the public to support him by purchasing his music.

Akwasi Boateng has been open about his marital crisis and how it largely contributed to his present unfavorable conditions and financial burden.

Last two years, he disclosed how his quest to meet up the high demands of his now divorced wife led to the selling of his 17 cars, plunging him into his current financial dungeon.

For gospel music enthusiasts, Akwasi Boateng has paid his dues in the Ghanaian gospel fraternity having blessed people with songs such as “Makoma so Ade,” “Kae asem a waka,” and “mebo wodin,” among other well-known songs.

Hence, a video of him hawking on the stress of Kumasi became a matter of concern to his large following and it’s expected that Prophet El-Bernard’s assistance will go a long way to better his life.

