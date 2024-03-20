Renowned musician, Edward Akwasi Boateng has rendered accounts of how he is utilizing the funds generously donated to him by well-wishers.

According to him, he is currently investing in the construction of a hostel on a land adjacent to his house for students at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

This, he believes would be a long term investment to be self-reliant and also cater for his family.

In a widely circulated video on social media, Mr. Boateng said he will be transparent and account for every penny of the monies received as donations.

He expressed profound gratitude to those who have supported him especially Apostle Solomon Oduro and Prophet Bernard Elbernard Nelson-Eshun for their unwavering support.

Akwasi Boateng however dispelled assertions by some of his family members that, his predicament is self-inflicted.

“They said I like taking loans, and I like taking money from women. I am none of that, so people should notice that,” he defended.

The popular gospel musician gained attention when a video of him selling his music on pen drives at a lorry park in Kumasi went viral on social media.

Touched by his plight, Prophet El Bernard extended significant support to Boateng, providing him with a vehicle, scholarships for his children, and monthly financial assistance.

Subsequently, various individuals have supported the talented musician to get back to his feet and cater for his family.