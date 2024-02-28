A heated exchange ensued on radio between gospel musicians Diana Asamoah and Edward Akwasi Boateng.

The veteran musician took a strong exception to Ms. Asamoah plea on him to stop begging after he was gifted a Toyota car gifted to him by Prophet Bernard El Bernard.

Following his public outcry, well-wishers have made hefty donations to Akwasi Boateng to help alleviate his financial woes, settle his debts and cater for his children’s fees.

But to Diana Asamoah, that act is tantamount to begging, as she urged her colleague to invest wisely instead.

She suggested that, he use the car for Uber to generate income.

She is of the view that a gospel minister requesting for help undermines the supremacy of God, quizzing that “is he not the same person who sang that no servant of the Lord will beg for bread?”

However, her unsolicited opinion was not appreciated by Akwasi Boateng who saw it as an insult.

He expressed disappointment in Diana Asamoah and charged her to keep her unwarranted and disrespectful divine direction to herself.