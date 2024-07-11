Gospel musician and passionate supporter of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Diana Asamoah, experienced an unfortunate incident during the party’s rally in Kumasi on Tuesday.

While captivating the audience with her performance, Diana Asamoah was momentarily distracted, and during this brief lapse, her phone was stolen.

The gospel singer, visibly shaken, abruptly halted her performance to announce the theft of her phone to the crowd.

The event, held at Jubilee Park, aimed to introduce Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as NAPO, as the NPP’s running mate for the 2024 elections.

The incident emphasized the need for heightened security at such gatherings.

Watch Video Below

MORE: