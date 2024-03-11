Gospel guru, Diana Asamoah stole the spotlight at her recent Abba Father concert held at the Accra International Conference Center with her enchanting presence and stunning attire.

The highly-anticipated concert drew crowds from across the country, all eager to witness Asamoah’s soul-stirring performance.

However, it was her exquisite outfit that truly caught everyone’s attention.

Diana radiated elegance in a purple prom ballgown adorned with captivating details and embellishments in the chest area.

The ball gown is reminiscent of a Cardi-B inspired ensemble from the prestigious 2023 Met Gala.

For her second appearance, Diana opted for a dazzling white jumpsuit paired with an extravagant detachable coat.

According to her, the choice of dresses is to prove that gospel musicians are still reigning, adding her usual tagline, “we are slaying for Christ”.