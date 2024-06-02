Renowned gospel musician, Diana Asamoah has caused the arrest of a junior pastor for allegedly stealing over GH₵30,000 from her bank account to fund his sports betting activities.

The self-styled apostle is said to have stolen the money from her Consolidated Bank Ghana account.

The junior pastor reportedly placed over ten bets a day using the stolen funds and also used her card to purchase items from Amazon.

As a result, Diana Asamoah took the necessary steps to have him apprehended.

“The Holy Spirit has helped me catch another thief who is brandishing himself as an apostle. This time around, I will not withdraw the case. I will allow him to spend time in jail” she fumed.

She revealed that, she has contacted all the banks she is affiliated to cancel her ATM cards and ensure that no funds could be withdrawn without her approval.

Diana Asamoah has also requested detailed statements for all transactions to track the unauthorized withdrawals.

“If I hadn’t found out on time, my account would have been emptied before I knew it,” she bemoaned.

This incident marks the second time Ms. Asamoah has had to involve the Police in matters of theft by her staff.

The first incident was her personal assistant, who was arrested for stealing GH₵4,000 from her account.