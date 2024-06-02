The 2024 edition of the Adom FM and Asempa FM UEFA Champions League final ended spectacularly on Saturday, June 1, 2024, at T- Havana in Tema.

It was the media giant’s own way of climaxing the 2023/2024 Champions League season finale between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund at the Aviation Social Centre.

It was a fun-filled event that attracted football fans and patrons from all over Accra and Tema.

Aside the commentary by the Adom and Asempa sports team, guests had the opportunity to connect and partake in fan activities such as playing computer games, Arm Wrestling, 5 aside, Jama section, and others.

After several minutes of play, Dani Carvajal’s and Vinicius Junior’s strike won Real Madrid it’s fifteen Champions League title which got their fans excited.

The 2024 Adom UEFA Champions League final was a resounding success courtesy T-Havana, DSTV, 22Bet , Jama , Franko Phone, Global lighting Center Limited, Jwango Energy drink, and Sintex Tank

Adomonline.com’s Joseph Odotei was on the ground to capture these exciting scenes: