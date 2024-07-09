Award-winning gospel musician, Evangelist Diana Asamoah was a guest artiste at the unveiling of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) running mate, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as NAPO at the Jubilee Park in Kumasi.

Clad in a beautiful all-orange straight dress, she delivered powerful performances of her hit songs, captivating the audience.

The event saw thousands of NPP dignitaries and supporters in attendance, creating a vibrant and energetic atmosphere.

